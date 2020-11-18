Jennifer Lopez makes revelation about son Max and is praised for her parenting The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins and while her daughter Emme is often in the spotlight due to her incredible singing, Max has kept a lower profile.

However, fans were delighted when the siblings made a rare public appearance together on TV on Sunday at the People's Choice Awards, where they watched their mum received the Icon Award.

J-Lo has previously opened up about her son Max's adorable personality in a sweet video on her YouTube channel, where she was interviewed by her two children.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's twins watch her accept her People's Choice Award

When Max asked what her favourite thing about him was, she replied: "My favourite thing about Max is his sense of humour and his incredible vocabulary.

"Also your big heart, you have an enormous heart and you are always so caring."

Jennifer Lopez opened up about son Max's adorable personality

The star then told Emme: "My favourite thing about Emme is that she's always happy, and her artistic qualities. I love to hear her sing – I love to hear both of you sing."

Fans were quick to praise the star on her parenting in the comments of the video, with one writing: "She's done such a great job raising her kids, they're so polite and kind," while another wrote: "I love Jennifer Lopez's relationship with her kids, she seems very hands-on."

Jennifer with Alex Rodriguez and their children

A third added: "She's a great mum, I love how she talks with her kids."

While Jennifer is undeniably proud of her children's talents, she isn't looking to push them into the spotlight.

J-Lo and A-Rod's children get on incredibly well

Following Emme's appearance at the Super Bowl, which received rave reviews from fans, the doting mum explained that there were no plans for her daughter to start a singing career.

Talking to Extra TV, she said: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Marc Anthony with Emme and Max

Both Emme and Max are doted on by their parents. While Jennifer and Marc Anthony are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011.

The pair have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts.

