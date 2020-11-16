Jennifer Lopez was inundated with support on Sunday night as she took home the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.

And while receiving her accolade on stage at the star-studded event, Jennifer's children, Emme and Max, made a rare public appearance – virtually – as they watched their famous mum give her acceptance speech.

The 12-year-old twins looked on smiling at their mum, as she opened up about the importance of people helping each other, especially during difficult times.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's twins watch their mum accept her Icon Award

J-Lo began: "Oh my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right? I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff.

"This year was a great leveller. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most, people."

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max proudly watched their mum on stage

The singer continued: "Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. All the importance of that connection, the human touch and I realise it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach to people, to touch people.

"I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone.

J-Lo shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

"Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself."

On her career journey, Jennifer told the audience: "As a Latina and as a woman, we have to sometimes work twice as hard to get the opportunity.

Jennifer with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children

"Sometimes my big dreams and ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say you're a dancer, you can't be an actress. The more they said I couldn't the more I knew that I had to.

"So now here I stand, so very grateful, knowing that the true measure of my success is not in the box office numbers or records sold but from the love that I feel from all of you and yes, I feel it."

