Jennifer Lopez recalls emotional conversation with daughter Emme J-Lo is mum to twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max, 12, and has been enjoying spending quality time with them during the pandemic.

And while they are making the most of being together, like everyone else, there have been times when they have struggled to grasp this new way of life.

Speaking on DC, El Zol 107.9, J-Lo recalled an emotional conversation she had with her daughter during lockdown.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's twins make rare TV appearance as she accepts the Icon Award

She said: "(There was a ) moment in which Emme, my daughter, came to my bed and was crying 'why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?'

"Everything that was going on, and there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing. (I told her) sometimes things need to change, and when things change sometimes it hurts a bit.

Jennifer Lopez revealed an emotional conversation she had with daughter Emme

"But it will always be for the good of everyone. Sometimes you have to live those moments and you have to stay strong and grateful in those moments, because we have so much. We have our health, we're together, we have love."

The award-winning singer, who spent the beginning of the pandemic isolating at her home in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, his daughters and the twins, also spoke about how she had been coping throughout the pandemic.

J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez with their children at their home in Miami

"You know, it's not easy," she said. "And during this pandemic, I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen.

"I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad, my kids too, everybody in the house. It's more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something.

J-Lo revealed how her was coping during the pandemic

"Do a little workout at home, do something that's going to make you feel good. Cook something you like, lift yourself up, keep going."

Jennifer is currently staying at her home in Bel-Air with her twins, now that the travel restrictions have eased.

The star has been encouraging her family to keep positive

Most recently, the star had something positive to celebrate, when she was awarded the Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday evening.

