Jennifer Lopez poses in sports bra and displays jaw-dropping results of workouts The singer makes exercise a priority

Jennifer Lopez swears by exercise for her mind and body - and it looks like it's working.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker posed in a hot pink sports bra for an Instagram snapshot which left her fans in awe of her healthy physique.

Jennifer, 51, shared the photo on Tuesday urging people to vote in the US election, and in the process her followers got a sneak peek at her gym-toned figure.

The singer, actress, and talent show judge teamed her smile with a pair of sunglasses and signature oversized hoop earrings.

Her fans called her "gorgeous" and her abs "incredible".

Jennifer looks after herself and credits her age-defying body to a healthy, balanced and clean diet and of course, plenty of exercise.

Jennifer cast her vote

In an interview published in HELLO! Jennifer explained why working out is so important to her.

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she said. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

Jennifer wows in a bikini

Finding the time to exercise can't be easy for Jennifer though as she continues to juggle being a mum to 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with releasing new music and her new collection for DSW.

On top of that, she's also trying to plan a wedding to her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are hoping to reschedule their big day for the near future.

