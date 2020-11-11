Jennifer Lopez shares bedroom selfie - and you won't believe what she's doing The singer is engaged to fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez managed to stun fans in more ways than one when she shared a bedroom selfie on Instagram recently.

The Jenny From the Block star, 51, delivered a stunning photo to social media on Monday in which she was elegantly sprawled across a very cozy-looking bed.

In the snapshot, Jennifer was wearing a striped shirt, but it wasn't what was on her top which was bothering her fans, but the fact she was wearing boots in bed - and high heeled ones for that matter!

Her followers commented on how great she looked and called her "gorgeous" and "age-defying" while others feared she'd rip the sheets with her stiletto heels.

Of course, the photo wasn't a true depiction of what Jennifer really wears to bed - at least not as far as we know - because she was just modelling her DSW shoe line for a professional photoshoot.

It's also not the first promotional image which has got fans talking.

Jennifer wore heels in bed

In October she shared another photo for the collection posing in a crocheted bra and jeans with her toned stomach on display.

Her followers were blown away by her impressive abs.

Jennifer credits her physique to a balanced diet and plenty of exercise.

Jennifer credits exercise for boosting her happiness

In an interview published in HELLO! Jennifer explained why working out is so important to her.

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she said. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

