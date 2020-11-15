Jennifer Lopez stuns with a fringe and wavy hair in new photo The Hustlers actress is no stranger to experimenting with her hairstyles

Jennifer Lopez often changes her hairstyle thanks to her trusty hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who also works his magic on Kim Kardashian's mane.

And most recently, Chris took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of J-Lo sporting a full fringe and long wavy hair, which he captioned: "The JLo shag."

Fans were quick to comment on Jennifer's stunning appearance, with many complimenting her hair look. "I absolutely adore this," one wrote, while another commented: "It's the bangs for me." A third added: "This gives me Tina Turner vibes."

J-Lo's hair is naturally short and wavy, but the star more often than not wears hair extensions.

Chris often shares photos of his hair muse on social media, and recently shared a stunning picture of the singer sporting two buns, and another photo of the mother-of-two rocking a wavy bob while posing on the beach.

Jennifer Lopez's long hair and fringe look incredible!

The actress previously revealed to People that she feels most confident when her hair "is curly and I'm a little bit tan."

The 51-year-old added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx.

J-Lo's hairstylist often changes the star's hair look

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

The award-winning star is currently staying with her family in Los Angeles while she works in the recording studio.

Jennifer is a huge fan of hair extensions

Jennifer has a beautiful home in Bel Air, boasting everything from a movie theatre to an outside stage, where her family no doubt enjoy performing for each other.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is currently staying in LA with her twins, Emme and Max, while her fiancé Alex Rodriguez is away for work.

The singer received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from the sports star last week which she shared a photo of on social media.

J-Lo is also a fan of wearing her hair in a bun

A-Rod also posted a tribute to Jennifer over the weekend, posting a picture of them hugging on the beach, alongside the caption: "Missing my macha."

Jennifer was one of the first to respond to the sweet message, writing: "I love you Macho," in the comments.

