Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares heartfelt message to famous mum The Royals actress' son is following in her footsteps as a model

Elizabeth Hurley has been away from her son Damian for the past few weeks while she works on her latest swimwear campaign in Riga.

The teenage model has been missing his mum this week, and shared a heartfelt message about her online.

Taking to Instagram, Damian shared a picture of himself posing alongside Elizabeth, and wrote: "Missing my twin today," alongside a love heart emoji.

The 18-year-old is taking after his mum as a model and has landed some impressive fashion campaigns this year.

Damian and Elizabeth are incredibly close and spent the first lockdown together at their country home in Hertfordshire.

The pair were joined by seven other people. Elizabeth opened up about her experience in lockdown in an interview in April.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The star added that during their time together, everyone had been given a designated task to do to help keep things organised.

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," she said.

"If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

Elizabeth went out to Riga when it was safe to do so and while she's missing her son and the UK, it looks like she's having a great time too.

The star has been sharing regular pictures from the beach, modelling some stylish pieces from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach range.

