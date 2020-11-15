Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning bathroom selfie modelling stylish cut-out swimsuit The Royals star is currently working in Riga on her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign

Elizabeth Hurley has been soaking up the sun in Riga over the past few weeks – and all in a days' work!

The swimwear model has been spending a lot of her time on the beach while working on her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign, and over the weekend, the actress shared a photo of herself modelling one of her own designs.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a bathroom selfie, dressed in a purple cut-out swimsuit from her collection.

Elizabeth looked stunning as she posed inside the hotel's bathroom, and fans were quick to react to the image.

"Wow, what a body," one wrote, while another commented: "You look fantastic." A third added: "You look so gorgeous Elizabeth."

While it looks like the star is having a wonderful time in Riga, she recently admitted that she was missing Britain, where she had been isolating with her family during the lockdown earlier in the year.

Elizabeth Hurley shared a stunning swimwear selfie from her bathroom in Riga

The star is incredibly passionate about her swimwear label, which she established in 2005. It features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth has been working in Riga for the past few weeks

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

The star founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

Elizabeth is missing her family while in Riga

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food."

"I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

