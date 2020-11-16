Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with outfit choice in latest photo The Royals star is currently working in Riga on her latest swimwear campaign

Elizabeth Hurley has an incredible sense of style and what's more, the star doesn't take herself too seriously either!

The swimwear model delighted fans after sharing a hilarious picture of herself over the weekend, showing her wearing a patterned dress, which coincidentally matched the curtains of her hotel room.

The Royals actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself posing in front of the curtains, and wrote: "Wasn't the dress code 'Blend in with curtains?'"

Fans were quick to react to the picture, with one writing: "You could never blend in with the curtains!" while another wrote: "Your beauty will always make your stand out!" A third added: "And you blend in marvelously!"

Elizabeth is currently staying in Riga, where she has been for the past few weeks to work on her latest swimwear campaign for Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth Hurley got fans talking after blending into the background with her dress

While she is having a great time in the Latvian capital, the star recently revealed she was missing Britain, where she spent the majority of the lockdown with teenage son Damian, her family and friends, isolating inside her country home.

The mother-of-one has been sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself posing on the beach in some of her new swimsuit designs.

The Royals star is currently working in Riga

The star is incredibly passionate about her swimwear label, which she established in 2005. It features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth admitted she was missing the UK after being away for work

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age," the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

The actress with son Damian Hurley

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

