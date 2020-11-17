Elizabeth Hurley makes confession about swimsuit photos – and it involves son Damian The Royals actress is a doting mum to teenage son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley regularly shares stunning swimsuit photos of herself modelling pieces from her own label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The mother-of-one posts the pictures on Instagram, and was previously asked who takes the photos.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen's After Show in 2018, Elizabeth defended the fact that her teenage son Damian Hurley takes some of the pictures.

When asked by a caller what she would say to people who hate on the fact that her son takes her bikini photos, she replied: "Well here's the thing.

"He doesn't take all my bikini photos. Some of them are professional, some of them are by my sister. If we had a camera right now I would say 'Hey Andy, take my picture.'

Elizabeth Hurley defended son Damian taking her swimwear photos

"But if we are on holiday together, sure he will take some pictures. He has a really good eye, he's studying photography. It's ridiculous to say it's silly."

Since the interview, Damian has made a name for himself in the fashion industry in front of the camera, having landed several major jobs working for campaigns.

The Royals star often shares swimwear photos on social media

In July, Elizabeth shared her pride for her son after it was announced that he had landed a modelling gig for Pat McGrath, alongside Irina Shayk.

The actress shared a photo from the shoot on Instagram, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son with the gorgeous Irina Shayk for the new Pat McGrath campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

The star has her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Damian also shared pictures from the campaign on his Instagram page, writing in the caption: "The breathtaking @IrinaShayk and I for my favourite Aunty @PatMcGrathReal, directed by the extraordinary #StevenMeisel."

Throughout the first lockdown, Elizabeth and Damian isolated at their country house in Hertfordshire along with seven other people.

Elizabeth's son Damian is now a model in his own right

Since then, Elizabeth has been spending time in Riga, where she has been working on her latest swimwear campaign.

The model has been sharing regular pictures of herself posing on the beach, and while it looks like she's having a lovely time, she recently admitted that she's missing Britain.

