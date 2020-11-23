Today's Hoda Kotb shares heartwarming video – and fans have a lot to say The Today show host often shares uplifting content on social media

Today show star Hoda Kotb has an Instagram feed full of positive and thought-provoking content, as well as many sweet posts about her own family life.

And on Friday, the mother-of-two shared an incredibly emotional – but uplifting – video, which received a huge reaction from her fans.

The video in question was a retweet from user @its_lala91 on TikTok, who had posted footage of a man called Terry who had been surprised on his birthday.

Terry had revealed that nobody had ever celebrated his birthday before, and he was more than happy to come into work to see his desk decorated with balloons and birthday banners, and even shed a few happy tears.

"Happy bday Terry," Hoda wrote alongside the clip, which was liked over 410,000 times.

Many of Hoda's followers commented on the video, with one writing: "We need more of this in our world, happy birthday Terry!" while another wrote: "This is so sweet." A third added: "I'm crying! Happy birthday Terry and here's to many more."

Hoda Kotb shared an emotional - and heartwarming - video that fans adored

It comes as no surprise that Hoda shared such a heartwarming video. The star is renowned among her fans and co-stars for her upbeat personality and often uses her platform to help shine the light on good work.

In fact, Hoda was named on HELLO!'s inaugural Kind List in honour of World Kindness Day. The TV personality was named alongside other kind-hearted celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Hoda is renowned for her caring nature

Hoda's Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager shared some words about her work colleague and friend, telling HELLO!: "Hoda's authentic light shines bright and to be in her glow - her family, friends and complete strangers, feel the warmth."

It's been a busy time for Hoda, who recently revealed that she her wedding had been postponed for the second time, following the current coronavirus restrictions.

The Today show star is engaged to Joel Schiffman

However, the bride-to-be told her co-stars that she was more than happy with her family life and that while she's still excited to tie the knot to Joel Schiffman, for now she's appreciating everything she has.

"I'm going to be really happy to get married, but I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our things," she said.

