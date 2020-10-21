Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post and is inundated with supportive messages The Today show host paid an emotional tribute on Instagram to her late friend

Hoda Kotb's Instagram feed is always full of uplifting content but on Wednesday, the Today show host took a moment to pay tribute to her friend on the anniversary of her tragic death.

The TV host shared a lovely photo of herself with her friend Jill Conoly and her husband Bart, which had been taken at a breast cancer event four years ago.

Tragically, Jill had been told that she had just months to live at the time of their meeting, and Hoda wrote about her positive attitude and love for her husband.

She penned: "You know when a picture pops up on your feed and it just hits you hard. "This one hit me. Beautiful, Jill Conoly… I miss you. Can't believe it's been 4 years since you passed.

"I remember meeting you at that breast cancer event... the doctors said you had months to live.

Hoda Kotb sadly lost her friend to breast cancer four years ago

"I remember what you said to the group – 'I'm the luckiest person in this room.. because I have him'. You pointed at your husband Bart. I miss you Jill."

Fans were quick to send their support to Hoda, with one writing: "So sory you lost your beautiful friend. I lost my sister to breast cancer. She fought so hard for almost 18 years. I'm thankful that you are well."

The Today show host battled breast cancer in 2007

Another wrote: "This is so sad, I am so sorry for you loss." A third added: "So sorry Hoda. Stupid cancer. She's lovely."

Hoda herself battled breast cancer in 2007 and had to undergo a mastectomy and breast reconstruction.

Hoda with fiancé Joel Schiffman

The star initially kept her illness a secret from the public, but everything changed after she met a stranger on a plane, who encouraged her to speak about her battle so that she could help others.

"He taught me that it can be part of you but not all of you. It can shape you but not define you," she told Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Podcast in 2018.

