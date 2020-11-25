Nicole Kidman shares heartbreaking details about her surprising upbringing She shares two children with her husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman might be an A-list Hollywood star but her family certainly didn't come from money.

In a heartbreaking and candidly honest revelation The Undoing actress, 53, opened up about being grateful for everything she has because she had so little growing up.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and daughters share sweet family photos to mark special occasion with Keith Urban

"I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing," Australian-born Nicole told Glamour UK as the digital magazine's cover star. "When we moved to America, we had nothing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman welcomes adorable new fur-baby

"My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his PhD as he came from a very poor family.

"When he became a psychologist, he would offer his behavioural therapy for nothing if they didn't have any money, because he just wanted to help.

"I grew up with one of the gentlest, kindest fathers who was a giver and my mother was a nurse, so my family had that social conscience."

MORE: Keith Urban reveals struggles during lockdown

MORE: Nicole Kidman looks completely different with black hair in latest photo

Nicole is a proud mother herself

Nicole - who lost her beloved father, Antony, in 2014 - also shared details of her husband, Keith Urban's tough childhood, and said: "I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig.

"He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down.

"They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing."

Nicole is convinced her nurturing nature is down to caring for her mum, who had breast cancer when Nicole was a teen.

READ: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAY? Quarantine birthday ideas and how to make it fun

Nicole and Keith don't take anything for granted

"I'm an eldest child, my mother had breast cancer when I was 17, and I had to take care of her. That's a place in which I feel confident and I feel good when I'm able to do it.”

She subsequently adores being a mum and shares two daughters with Keith, 53 - Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

"For a parent to say to a child, 'You're loved. You're just loved,' is the most important thing and, 'you can believe, you can do, you can be who you are, and I will love you'," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.