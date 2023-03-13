Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's viral loved-up photos were poignant for this reason The couple have seen busy days with Keith's Las Vegas residency

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have had quite the busy schedule to deal with since the singer has been spending time in Las Vegas for his residency, and though they seem to have had to be apart because of it, now they are making their reunion count.

Keith made a very warranted exception to his concerts to attend the Oscars on Sunday night with his wife, and their reunion was on full display.

The two appeared overjoyed to attend the star-studded event in plenty of loved up photos, the night being extra special as not only was it a sweet reunion, but Keith was there in support of Nicole, who was presenting a major award of the night. The last time they reunited after time apart, it was an adorable moment on stage which you can watch below.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Loading the player...

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith have very different personal lives to their famous siblings

For the event, the actress made sure to make it to the top of all of the best dressed lists, donning a fabulous sequined gown by Armani Privé.

The dazzling dress was in a perfect midnight blue, and featured not only an impossibly high slit, but beautiful sequin flower accents on both her shoulder and hip.

MORE: Nicole Kidman captivates fans in daring tiny mini dress showcasing never-ending legs

She was styled by Julia von Boehm, whose other celebrity clients include Kate Bosworth, Euphoria actress Storm Reid, and Kristen Stewart.

Meanwhile, Keith made the perfect companion, donning a simple black suit and letting his wife truly shine.

The two didn't let go of each other all night

They really were the ultimate pair, and didn't let anyone forget it, not letting go of each other's hands and cuddling up and even kissing for the photographers.

DISCOVER: GMA host Lara Spencer's husband has an eye-watering net worth 30x hers

DISCOVER: Charlize Theron's rarely-seen daughters are so tall in gorgeous new photo

They were front and center once inside the Dolby Theater too, and Nicole had even more time to shine, presenting one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Director, alongside Idris Elba.

Keith and Nicole both looked fabulous

The award went to the Daniels, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan of Everything Everywhere All At One, which had sweeping wins throughout the night, including for Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), and the biggest award of the night, Best Picture.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.