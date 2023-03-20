How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban handle separation from each other and daughters The two are parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are two of the busiest celebrities in the game, with the former often filming one project or the other while the latter continues his Las Vegas residency and world tour.

However, they've been able to find the right key to make their marriage work despite their intense schedules over the years, an example of which you can see in the video below.

Sitting down with Extra recently, Keith opened up about getting to balance their busy schedules while finding time for each other and family.

"We do a lot of traveling in order to be home," he explained. "So, I'll play and then I'll fly home. Even if it's getting in at 4 in the morning, I'm home."

"She'll do the exact same thing, we're fortunate to be able to travel like that," Keith added before romantically adding: "But we choose it because we want to be together."

The Australian musician has just wrapped the first run of his concerts in Vegas, due to return in June for round two before capping it off in November.

Nicole and Keith are effectively able to find time together

Although he's had residencies on the Strip before, he gushed in his Extra interview about this one having a "looser energy" that propelled him to keep going.

The celebrity couple, who are parents to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, were able to get together in Los Angeles for last Sunday's Oscars, though.

The two appeared overjoyed to attend the star-studded event in plenty of loved up photos, the night being extra special as not only was it a sweet reunion, but Keith was there in support of Nicole, who presented the award for Best Director that night.

The two reunited in Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards

They really were the ultimate power couple, and didn't let anyone forget it, not letting go of each other's hands and cuddling up and even kissing for the photographers, with many of their pictures together quickly going viral on social media.

