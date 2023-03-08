Nicole Kidman teases double dose of joy while Keith Urban is away from home The celebrity couple shares two daughters - Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

Nicole Kidman is incredibly close to her family, but in recent time they have been apart due to work commitments - however, that's likely about to change in the very near future!

The Big Little Lies star has been taking care of her and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, at home in Australia, while the country star performs at his much-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

The couple are likely to be reunited over the weekend though - as Nicole teased that she will be coming to Los Angeles on Sunday for the Oscars - where she was named as one of the presenters on Tuesday night.

Nicole will be joined by the likes of Halle Berry, Hugh Grant and Jessica Chastaiin at the 95th ceremony, and will be not too far away from Keith - who will be just a short flight away.

What's more, Keith doesn't have a show on Sunday, so there's every chance that they will use that time to reunite as a family.

The couple have no doubt missed each other, but are used to spending time apart due to work commitments.

Nicole Kidman's heading to the Oscars - and is likely to reunite with Keith Urban

At the end of last year, Keith was touring the United States on his Speed of Now tour, while Nicole filmed Amazon series Expats in Hong Kong.

The pair were pictured reuniting at Sydney airport with their daughters just before Christmas, and had been enjoying spending quality time together back in Australia until Keith kick started his residency.

While their daughters tend to keep out of the spotlight, both girls are showing signs that they will be following in their mom's footsteps in the future, having appeared as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the past few years, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals!

Talking to News.com.au, proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on The Undoing.

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

