Nicole Kidman shares rare photos of daughters in emotional tribute - and they look so grown up! The Hollywood star delighted fans with pictures of daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

Actress Nicole Kidman shared a rare photo collage of daughters, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, on social media on Tuesday with the poignant caption "Happy birthday mumma, you are so loved by all of us x.”

The photo montage included pictures of the family celebrating Nicole’s mother Janelle Ann’s birthday with images of Keith, Sunday Rose, Faith Margaret, and a chocolate birthday cake.

Nicole is notoriously private when it comes to her girls. Sunday Rose, who turned 14 last year, is often pictured alongside her sister Faith Margaret, from behind on their mom's Instagram. So fans were thrilled to get a chance to see the beautiful duo enjoying celebrating their grandmom's big day, and looking so grown up at the formal meal.

Nicole shared a sweet picture of her daughters at dinner

Nicole has spent the weekend celebrating her mom. On Sunday, the A-list actress also took a moment during the 95th Oscars red carpet to honor her mother's special day with a heartfelt message.

The glamorous Oscars red carpet took a heartwarming turn when the Academy Award-winning actress paid homage to her mother.

Dressed in a stunning gown, the Big Little Lies star appeared to be glowing as she spoke about her mother's role in her life during an interview. "I just want to say happy birthday to my mom. She's such an inspiration to me," said Nicole, adding, "I wouldn't be here without her."

Janelle Ann, a nursing instructor and editor, has always been supportive of her daughter's career, fostering her love for acting from a young age.

Nicole is very close to her mom Janelle

The mother-daughter duo shares a strong connection, and Nicole has often attributed her success to her mother's unwavering support and encouragement.

Fans of the talented actress immediately took to social media to share their admiration for Nicole's heartfelt tribute, with many commending her for taking the time to acknowledge her mother on such a prestigious occasion.

The moment added a personal touch to the glamorous event, reminding viewers of the importance of family and the impact they have on our lives.

