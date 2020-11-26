Dr Hilary reveals how he's approaching three-household Christmas dilemma

Good Morning Britain star Dr Hilary has revealed how he is approaching the Christmas restrictions enforced by the government this year.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that up to three households will be allowed to form an exclusive Christmas bubble from Wednesday 23 December to Sunday 27 December.

Naturally, this has left many families facing the tough decision of which two other households to mix with.

WATCH: Dr Hilary Jones reveals family dilemma this Christmas

Dr Hilary, who has five children, revealed that he will not be seeing any of his kids this festive period during an appearance on Thursday's Lorraine. Host Lorraine Kelly noted: "You might get the chance where your neighbours are having a party for 30 people and they're not breaking the rules in a sense because of three different households."

Dr Hilary, 67, was quick to respond: "I'm not going to do that, I'd love to see all my kids under one roof but I won't. I can't choose two of them and not the others so I won't do it, I just won't."

Dr Hilary revealed he won't be seeing any of his children this Christmas

Earlier in the interview, the doctor also said: "If you really love your grandparents, the safest thing and most loving thing might not be to see them this Christmas. But a different way of seeing them, whether it be on a conference call on the internet, or whether it's on the phone.

"Let's hang on. We've got vaccines coming along just around the corner and I think if we are patient we will get through this much quicker."

The TV doctor with his wife Dee

Back in October, Dr Hilary revealed that he hasn't seen his children during the pandemic and isn't planning to do so until it's completely safe. "I haven't been able to see my kids but I'm trying to be sensible," he said on Good Morning Britain.

Dr Hilary was married twice before he met his current wife Dee. From 1977 to 1987, he was married to Anne Marie Vives and together they welcomed two sons Tristan and Sebastian. His second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 19 years, from 1990 until 2009. They are the proud parents of twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan.

