GMB's Dr Hilary shares several tricks to stop glasses steaming up whilst wearing a mask The doctor shared the tips ahead of his summer holidays

If you or someone you know wears glasses, then pay attention, because Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary has shared a genius hack to avoid glasses steaming up whilst wearing a mask.

Speaking to Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray on Friday's show, the doctor was asked if he had any tips for glass wearers after Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was pictured with his glasses steamed up whilst donning a mask to grab a coffee.

WATCH: Dr Hilary shares tips on how to avoid steaming glasses whilst wearing a mask

Of course, Hilary is wise and had two very clever tips to share. The first one is to wear your mask properly tucked under your glasses, unlike Michael Gove, and the second one to "dip your glasses in soapy water and allow them to dry naturally. That gives it an anti-fog effect, which is temporary but worth having".

HELLO! recently spoke to Babylon Health's general practitioner, Dr. Claudia Pastides, who explained further how to stop glasses from misting.

"To avoid your glasses fogging up every time you breathe out, make sure the upper part of your mask comes up as high as possible, under your eyes, and rest your glasses on top. Research carried out to find a solution for spectacle-wearing surgeons found that dipping your glasses in soapy water and leaving them to dry with a soapy film on the lenses reduces the fogginess," she explained.

Dr Hilary had some tips for Michael Gove on Friday

GMB and Dr Hilary fans will be sad to hear that the doctor will be off for a couple of weeks, starting from next Monday.

Adil made the revelation on Thursday's show. "Where would we be without Dr Hilary? He's told me he's off next week. You can't leave next week," he said.

Charlotte added: "What? I don't know who allowed that to happen. It's very well deserved." Dr Hilary joked: "I've got to have a little break!"