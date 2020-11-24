Michelle Pfeiffer's sultry bathroom selfie is pretty incredible The star just celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer looks pretty incredible for a woman who recently revealed she no longer cares about her appearance!

The Scarface actress, 62, wowed her fans when she shared a glimpse into her nighttime wellness regime with a stunning selfie she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Michelle revealed it was "Bath time," and share a beautifully lit photo of herself with a candlelit bathtub in the background.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows in swimsuit selfie inside garden of $22million mansion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer works out in her amazing at-home gym

The star had smokey eyes and her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders.

Michelle's photo got the seal of approval from her fans and famous friends too.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "Dang, you still got it," and Charlize Theron commented: "Hair envy."

Selma Blair couldn't take her eyes off Michelle’s bath and commented: "That tub. I spy Heaven. Enjoy."

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in Daisy Dukes and high heels in epic throwback photo

RELATED: 12 vegan celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet

Michelle looked age-defying

Just a few days before her most recent bathroom selfie, Michelle shared a glamorous throwback photo on Instagram from last year's Golden Globes.

She appeared to be in the back of a limousine and was elegantly dolled up for the red carpet.

Michelle then made fans laugh when she captioned the snapshot: "Coming up on the one year anniversary of the 2020 Golden Globes when I still actually gave a [expletive] what I looked like."

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's terrifying before-and-after photos leave fans speechless

Michelle created a self-portrait

Her fans reassured her of her age-defying appearance, but also praised her for taking stock of what’s really important in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

While Michelle hasn’t been able to work on set due to coronavirus, she has kept busy overseeing the renovation of her new $22million mansion and even doing a spot of painting - canvases, not walls.

SHOP: 14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

Michelle and David on their anniversary

She recently shared a photo of a painted self-portrait proving she’s a woman of many talents.

Michelle also celebrated a major milestone with her husband, David E. Kelley. The pair rang in their 27th wedding anniversary and shared a rare photo together with their fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.