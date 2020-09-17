Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy sings in rare family video with famous mum The Lemonade hitmaker shares Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is only eight years old, but she has already got a lot of star potential!

The oldest daughter of Queen Bey and Jay-Z was captured on camera singing with her famous mum, in a black-and-white clip shared on her grandmother, Tina Knowles' Instagram account.

In the video, Beyoncé was seen standing next to her daughter, whispering the words in her ear, while proudly watching on. At the end of the clip, Blue could be heard saying: "I want to do it again, that feels good!"

In the caption, Tina wrote: "Sweet Blue singing the Black National Anthem a couple of years ago! 'That feels good'"

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "She's so precious!" While another wrote: "She's beautiful and sweet! She's very intelligent. I don't think the world is ready for miss Blue!"

A third added: "She sounds great already. Just like her beautiful mother."

While Beyoncé prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, her oldest daughter has already achieved a lot at such a young age.

Most recently, Blue made headlines after stealing the show in her mum's visual album, Black is King. The little girl featured in a number of scenes, and made quite the impression on many of the other stars taking part, with Naomi Campbell describing her as a "very, very lovely girl".

In February, meanwhile, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify after featuring in her mum's song, Brown Skin Girl, taken from her album The Lion King: The Gift, in which she is credited as a lyricist.

The eight-year-old has also appeared on the singer's 2004 song Blue, and has been involved with some of her dad's songs too, including Legacy and Blue's Freestyle/We Family.

She even became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart after featuring in the rapper's single Glory, just two days after she was born.

Blue has made several public appearances with her parents, including at red carpet events and glitzy award ceremonies.

She also featured in Beyoncé's music video for her single, Spirit. Her younger siblings Rumi and Sir, meanwhile, are yet to make their debut red carpet appearance as they are still too young, as Jay-Z explained to Prince Harry at The Lion King premiere in London in 2019.

When the royal asked where they were, he replied: "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home."

