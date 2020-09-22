Beyoncé's fans are seeing double as they mistake her for daughter Blue Ivy The Lemonade hitmaker shares Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is often compared to her dad Jay-Z, but the eight-year-old is actually the double of her famous mum when she was a little girl!

The Black Parade hitmaker's mum Tina Lawson recently shared a throwback video on Instagram showing her daughter on Ellen watching clips from old home movies of herself singing with her cousin Ebony as a little girl.

Beyoncé showed her star potential from a young age, as the videos proved, and fans couldn't quite get over how much she looked like her oldest daughter.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's incredible family story unfolded

In the comments, one wrote: "I don't know why people say Blue Ivy looks like Jay, she and Bey are twins," while another wrote: "Omg they say Blue Ivy resembles her dad but this is Bey twinning with Blue Ivy, I guess they didn't know." A third added: "Blue Ivy looks just like her mama."

Beyoncé as a little girl looked just like her daughter Blue Ivy!

Blue not only looks identical to Beyoncé, but is also showing all the star qualities of her mum too. Tina recently shared another video of Blue singing with a little encouragement from Beyoncé, who was seen whispering the lyrics in her daughter's ear.

"I want to do that again," Blue said after she finished her performance, to which Beyoncé replied: "You want to do it again? You're just like mama."

Blue Ivy is showing star potential like her famous parents

While Beyoncé prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, her oldest daughter has already achieved a lot at such a young age.

Most recently, Blue made headlines after stealing the show in her mum's visual album, Black is King.

The little girl featured in a number of scenes, and made quite the impression on many of the other stars taking part, with Naomi Campbell describing her as a "very, very lovely girl".

Beyoncé and Blue on a family holiday

Blue is no stranger to the spotlight and has made several red carpet appearances with her famous parents over the years. She has also featured in several of their songs, including Brown Skin Girl, which won a BET Award in July.

What's more, the achievement made Blue the youngest ever winner at the awards.

Tina publically congratulated her granddaughter on the special achievement, writing on Instagram: "Ms Tina says Congratulations to my talented granddaughter Miss Blue Ivy Carter!! You rock girl."

