Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor makes rare Instagram appearance The 25-year-old shies away from the spotlight

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman might live high-profile lives, but the same can't be said of their two children. Bella and Connor Kidman-Cruise both shy away from the spotlight, and, as such, little is known about them. But, just recently, Connor made a rare appearance on Instagram, much to the delight of his friends and followers.

MORE: Nicole Kidman welcomes a new addition to her family!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity siblings

Connor, who seldom posts on social media, shared an idyllic snapshot showing him relaxing on a speedboat at sunset. "Another day gone," he wrote.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Cruise shares incredibly rare selfie

Connor recently shared a photo showing him relaxing on a boat

Connor and his older sister Bella, 27, were adopted by Tom and Nicole during their 12-year marriage. The pair divorced in 2001. Connor previously shared a sweet snapshot taken from their childhood, showing him sitting on Bella's lap in the garden.

MORE: Russell Crowe opens up about friendships with divorced couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

He previously shared a throwback photo taken with his sister, Bella

The 25-year-old briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films — 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing from his current hometown of Clearwater, Florida.

MORE: Flashback Friday: the story behind Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' wedding

Both Tom and Nicole have long respected Connor and Bella's privacy. When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Nicole said, "I'm very private about all that.

Connor has pursued his passion for deep-sea fishing

"I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shows support for her family

She has also spoken in the past about Connor and Bella's decision to practice Scientology, like their father.

The 25-year-old was adopted as a baby by Tom and Nicole

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," she told Vanity Fair. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

She continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.