Nicole Kidman reveals parenting style and talks daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman is a doting mum to four children, and while she tends to keep them out of the spotlight, The Undoing star recently gave a rare insight into her youngest daughters' upbringing.

The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban, and revealed during a recent interview with the New York Times how the couple are raising them.

Nicole revealed that the doting parents don't leave their children, and make sure that one of them is always at home if the other one is working away.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," she explained.

The Others star is currently in Australia with her family while filming the upcoming show, Nine Perfect Strangers, and she's been enjoying having extra help with childcare in the form of her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

Nicole Kidman opened up about her children's upbringing

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained.

"When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together.

"We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

The Big Little Lies star with oldest daughter Sunday

Nicole and her family are used to travelling around the world together, and have homes in Nashville, London, LA and New York.

In an interview published in HELLO! in August, she reflected on how the pandemic has transformed their lives.

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

Nicole and Keith Urban are currently staying in Australia

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

