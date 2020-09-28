Nicole Kidman has been receiving some very rare messages of support from her eldest daughter, Bella. The 27-year-old has been reaching out to Nicole via Instagram, publicly liking a number of her mum's photos in recent weeks.

Nicole shares Bella and her brother, 25-year-old Connor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. The couple adopted their children during their 12-year marriage. The pair were divorced in 2001.

Loading the player...

Both Bella and her brother have chosen to lead a life out of the spotlight – although Bella did make headlines in 2015 when she married husband Max Parker.

In February 2018, Bella launched her own clothing line called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise), and her own Instagram account focuses heavily on her artwork – although she has shared a handful of selfies on the social media site.

Both Tom and Nicole have long respected Connor and Bella's privacy. When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Nicole said, "I'm very private about all that.

"I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

She has also spoken in the past about Connor and Bella's decision to practice Scientology, like their father.

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," she told Vanity Fair. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

She continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

The doting mum also spoke about Bella living in London, where she resides with her husband Max Parker. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English.

"We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.