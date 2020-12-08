Marc Anthony reveals surprise roommate – and it's not who you might think! The award-winning singer is staying at his beautiful ranch during the pandemic

Marc Anthony has the most incredible ranch, where he has been staying during the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The award-winning singer has been sharing several glimpses of the expansive property on social media, and recently delighted fans with a picture of his new "roommate".

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme opens up about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

The ranch is filled with animals, and the roommate in question was an adorable piglet who he has named Filomena.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside stunning ranch

Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-six shared a snapshot of Filomena wrapped up in blankets inside the living room, with a remote control resting on her. "Meet Filomena my new roommate," Marc wrote alongside the picture.

MORE: Marc Anthony reveals exciting news from inside his ranch

MORE: Marc Anthony shows support for Jennifer Lopez as she announces exciting news

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "This is so cute," while another wrote: "Omg she's so adorable." A third added: "Aww, this is the cutest picture."

Marc Anthony has a surprise - and adorable - new roomate!

Marc also has deer and goats on his ranch. Earlier in the year, the singer shared a sweet video of himself sitting outside in his sprawling grounds, looking happy and relaxed while holding two baby goats.

READ: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible with Rapunzel-like hair extensions

Addressing fans, he said: "These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don't have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls."

The award-winning singer has many animals on his ranch

One of the goats started to bleat, resulting in the singer to joke: "You sing better than me!"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's sisters make rare appearance in emotional family video

These aren't the only animals that Marc has introduced fans to over lockdown. Back in April, the award-winning singer melted hearts after sharing a picture on Instagram of himself cuddling up to his puppy Gigi.

Marc with his six children

Marc has also been enjoying having his children come and stay with him. The star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

The star is a doting dad and was recently praised by daughter Emme, who said he was a "loving father".

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, Emme said: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.