Hanna Fillingham
Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony took to Instagram to reveal a surprise new roommate
Marc Anthony has the most incredible ranch, where he has been staying during the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.
The award-winning singer has been sharing several glimpses of the expansive property on social media, and recently delighted fans with a picture of his new "roommate".
The ranch is filled with animals, and the roommate in question was an adorable piglet who he has named Filomena.
VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside stunning ranch
Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-six shared a snapshot of Filomena wrapped up in blankets inside the living room, with a remote control resting on her. "Meet Filomena my new roommate," Marc wrote alongside the picture.
Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "This is so cute," while another wrote: "Omg she's so adorable." A third added: "Aww, this is the cutest picture."
Marc Anthony has a surprise - and adorable - new roomate!
Marc also has deer and goats on his ranch. Earlier in the year, the singer shared a sweet video of himself sitting outside in his sprawling grounds, looking happy and relaxed while holding two baby goats.
Addressing fans, he said: "These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don't have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls."
The award-winning singer has many animals on his ranch
One of the goats started to bleat, resulting in the singer to joke: "You sing better than me!"
These aren't the only animals that Marc has introduced fans to over lockdown. Back in April, the award-winning singer melted hearts after sharing a picture on Instagram of himself cuddling up to his puppy Gigi.
Marc with his six children
Marc has also been enjoying having his children come and stay with him. The star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.
The star is a doting dad and was recently praised by daughter Emme, who said he was a "loving father".
Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, Emme said: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person," she said.
