EastEnders star Maisie Smith surprises fans after posting picture with lookalike sister The actress is famous for playing Tiffany Butcher

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has surprised her fans after posting a glamourous picture with her lookalike sister Scarlett. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 18-year-old - who is famous for playing Tiffany Butcher in the BBC soap - proudly shared a photo with her younger sibling while enjoying a staycation at the luxury hotel Champneys. "Big sis big love," the soap star simply wrote in the caption.

Her followers rushed to post lovely comments underneath, many commenting on their striking resemblance. "Wow can't believe how much you both look alike #beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "Omg you look like twins!" A third post read: "You two are absolutely beautiful." Another fan remarked: "Both absolutely gorgeous."

MORE: EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher, Maisie Smith, looks unrecognisable as she takes to the stage

Their mum revealed the sisters were away celebrating Maisie's milestone 18th birthday and for passing her driving test, while Scarlett was heading off to university. "Sad to drop my big girl off to uni but congratulations to my little girl who passed her driving test today woohoo," she said, later adding: "Had the best weekend away with my beautiful girls."

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones suffers ultimate hair mishap on night out

Maisie reprised her role as the loud Tiffany Butcher in 2018, having left the show back in 2014 to start a new life with mum Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and her family in Milton Keynes. The talented actress joined EastEnders at the age of six, and won viewers' hearts with her one-liners. In 2009 she won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards, followed by another win in 2011, when she was named Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.