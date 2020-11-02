Strictly Come Dancing's future confirmed following lockdown news HELLO! reached out to the BBC for comment

Following the news that a second nationwide lockdown was to take place from Wednesday, plenty of Strictly Come Dancing fans took to Twitter over concerns that the new restrictions would impact on the hit dancing show.

The show has been described by many as hugely uplifting during such a difficult year, and so it is hardly surprising that viewers would want the show to carry on, while adhering to government guidelines.

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment, who said: "Strictly will continue to adhere to government guidelines. We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

Strictly had ten million viewers tuned into the first live episode, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. In order to keep the show running, the Strictly team have had to put stringent COVID-safe measures in place.

Boris Johnson announced a nationwide second lockdown on Saturday night

The dancers stay within their respective bubbles, the judges are socially-distanced during the show. If any celebrity tests positive for COVID-19, they will be automatically out of the competition due to the two-week isolation period.

Following the second episode, Jacqui Smith became the first celebrity to leave following the dance-off against Jamie Laing.

The former Labour politician and her dance partner Anton Du Beke landed at the bottom of the leaderboard after their scores for this week and last week were added together. Craig said: "Based purely on dance merit and what I thought was the better dance of the evening, I’d like to save Jamie and Karen."

The show must go on!

Motsi agreed, saying: "I felt that both couples picked up a notch this time. I just have to say that for me personally I think that one couple was a little bit on a higher level so I’m going to save Jamie and Karen."

