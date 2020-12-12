Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni wows in new black-and-white photo She's following in her mother’s footsteps

Heidi Klum's teenage daughter, Leni, recently landed her first Vogue cover at the age of 16 and now her famous mum has shared another beautiful photo of her.

The America’s Got Talent judge - who has four children - posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself with Leni and there's no denying she's a star in the making.

Heidi's first-born looked striking as she stared straight down the lens with her model mum resting her head gently on her shoulder.

The image was just one of the many gorgeous photos from the shoot for German Vogue.

The mother-daughter duo posed up a storm for its cover in bright pantsuits and Heidi celebrated Leni's career-making moment with a gushing tribute to her on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you," she wrote in a message penned in German but when translated into English read: “And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own.

Heidi posed with her daughter Leni for the German Vogue photoshoot

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who you are.

"I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally'.

"But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won't either, but you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals.

"And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place.

Heidi and Leni in 2017

Heidi continued: "I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones.

"And even if you often don't want to hear your mom's clever advice, here's another one: never do something you don't want to do and always listen to your gut instinct.

"I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mum!"

