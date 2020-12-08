Goldie Hawn reveals exciting family news about seventh grandchild The Hollywood icon stars in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, alongside Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are starring together in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, and their festive film is even more fitting thanks to the due date of their latest grandchild.

The Hollywood couple are about to become grandparents for the seventh time, as their son Wyatt Russell and wife Meredith Hagner are expecting their first child together.

What's more, the baby is due on Christmas Day! Talking to USA Today, Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

Goldie and daughter Kate Hudson were among the guests at Meredith's baby shower last month, and have been enjoying spending quality time with the mum-to-be ahead of her baby's arrival.

Goldie and Kurt's family are incredibly close and in the interview, they also opened up about their time together during the pandemic.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's seventh grandchild is due on Christmas Day

The First Wives Club star said: "We all live together, blocks from each other. So we're really close.

"I rode my bike over to Kate's the other day. We're just blessed, but it's not just blessed. This was a design. We want to be together.

The celebrity couple are doting grandparents

"That's the good news and no one lives out of state, not yet. We're in good shape there, for sure."

Goldie shares Kate and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt is also dad to son Boston Wyatt, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt have been isolating in the mountains during the pandemic

The celebrity couple are already grandparents to Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver's three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio. What's more, Goldie was present at all of their births.

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

