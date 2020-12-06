Jennifer Lopez shares adorable photo of twins Emme and Max inside their stylish home The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is a doting mum to 12-year-old twins

Jennifer Lopez delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo of both her twins, Emme and Max, sitting on her lap while relaxing in their home in New York.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker looked stunning with minimal makeup and her hair styled in a topknot, as she sat inside her stylish living room, featuring an exposed brick wall and fireplace.

"I love that they still want to sit on mama's lap! Happy Saturday," Jennifer wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing: "You guys are so cute," while another wrote: "This is such a beautiful picture." A third added: "Aww this is beautiful!"

Jennifer shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she has remained on good terms with following their divorce.

The Hustlers star loves nothing more than being a mum and recently revealed that being in lockdown with her children made her stop and think about her lifestyle, which often involves her being away from home due to her busy schedule.

Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet photo with her twins Emme and Max

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine in November, J-Lo recalled a conversation she recently had with her children about their lives.

"The kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with," she revealed.

Emme and Max with their dad Marc Anthony

The star said that the chat was a "real eye-opener and a reassessment" of "what was working and what wasn't working".

She continued: "You thought you were doing OK, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices.

J-Lo revealed her twins told her what they wanted to change in their lives

"They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things. And I realised, 'God, I would have missed that if I wasn't here today,'" she added.

The proud mum also revealed that Emme and Max have grown up a lot during the past year as a result of the pandemic. "I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now," she said.

J-Lo and her twins with A-Rod and his daughters

"They're not our babies anymore. They've been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up… So did we."

