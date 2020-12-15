Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban pays sweet tribute to daughters Sunday and Faith The Undoing star and award-winning country musician are doting parents to their two daughters

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood's most famous couples, but when it comes to their family life, they prefer to keep things private.

However, doting dad Keith couldn't help but pay a sweet tribute to his daughters Sunday and Faith in a recent interview on SiriusXM's Exit 209 with Storme Warren Podcast.

The award-winning musician was quick to cite his children as one of the highlights of his life. When asked about his high points, he replied: "Meeting Nic and marrying her. Having children."

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

Keith and Nicole welcomed Sunday in 2008, followed by Faith in 2010. The Others actress is also mum to grown-up children Isabelle and Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

During the pandemic, Nicole and Keith have experienced another way of life.

Keith Urban paid a sweet tribute to Nicole Kidman and their daughters

Prior to the virus, they would often travel with their children for work, but now they have been enjoying a slower pace of life.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August, the Big Little Lies star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies."

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith inside their garden

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Keith had previously explained the family's busy lifestyle during an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same.

"We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure.

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other's careers

It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

Since the beginning of the summer, Nicole and Keith have been staying at their home in Australia, although the actress recently spent time away from her family to film her upcoming movie, The Northman, in Belfast.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle while Down Under.

The celebrity couple have spent a lot of time in Australia during the pandemic

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids."

