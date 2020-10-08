Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news The Big Little Lies star shares two daughters with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her family life in a rare interview, giving an incredible insight into their experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chatting with Marie Claire Australia, the doting mum opened up about her "simple" existence with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Faith and Sunday - who is following in her mum's footsteps.

The Big Little Lies star revealed that Sunday has a keen interest in directing, and usually comes on set with her mum to watch.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith surprise Keith Urban at home

However, because of the pandemic, the 12-year-old has been unable to do this.

Admitting to feeling sad for her daughter, Nicole said: "The frustration with COVID is she usually comes on set and watches, but this time she can’t due to the COVID protocols."

Nicole Kidman wishes daughter Sunday could join her on set

"It's so sad as a mum not to be able to take her to work with me. But there'll be other opportunities."

Nicole and Keith – who has just released his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1 – have been enjoying spending time with the star's family in Australia, where they are currently staying so that the actress can film Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle, much to the delight of Sunday and Faith.

Nicole is a doting mum to daughters Sunday and Faith

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together.

The Big Little Lies star is enjoying being back with her family in Australia

"We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

