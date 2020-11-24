Jennifer Garner reveals results of $8 haircut in epic throwback photo The 13 Going on 30 actress got everyone talking with her adorable childhood picture

Jennifer Garner is renowned for her long brown hair, but the Hollywood actress hasn't always sported the same style.

During the 13 Going on 30 star's childhood, she sported a far shorter 'do, complete with a full fringe – and she looked adorable!

Taking to Instagram ahead of Thanksgiving, Jennifer shared a picture of herself rocking the eighties hairstyle, and wrote alongside it that she was grateful this week for her hairstylist, Adir Abergel.

The star also revealed that she often got her haircut for $8, writing: "Sometimes the 8 dollar haircut worked. Sometimes it didn't."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg! Look at that sweet face! Grateful for you in this world," while another wrote: "Oh I had a similar haircut." A third added: "This is amazing. Grateful for you."

The Peppermint star has been spending the pandemic at her home in LA with her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner revealed the results of her $8 haircut

While the actress prefers to keep her kids off social media, her mum Patricia has made several appearances in her cooking videos, much to the delight of fans.

During a previous interview with People, Jennifer revealed: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

The Hollywood star with her parents, sisters and children

The actress recently opened up about her upbringing on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan. She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth.

My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.” Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother Patricia about her childhood.

Jennifer is a doting mum to three children

"I said to her, 'Mum does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

