Jennifer Garner as you've never seen her before - and fans react The 13 Going on 30 actress shared a hilarious video of herself over the Halloween weekend

Jennifer Garner doesn't take herself too seriously and proved this yet again after sharing a fun video on Instagram over the weekend.

MORE: Jennifer Garner recreates throwback baby photos with hilarious consequences

The 13 Going on 30 actress transformed into her favourite grandma emoji, complete with a grey wig and glasses, in footage from inside her stylish bedroom in Los Angeles.

The mother-of-three had chosen to dress up to coincide with Halloween, and also to promote Neutrogena's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Oil. Jennifer hilariously transformed back to herself after applying the oil to her face before she got into bed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Jennifer Garner dress up as the grandma emoji

In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "This Halloween I dressed up as my favourite emoji. Luckily for me, @neutogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair retinol oil reduces fine lines in a week – deep wrinkles in 4!

"(Believe it or not, this is a simulation, not real life. The good news – Rapid Wrinkle Repair would still do the trick if it was!"

Jennifer Garner nailed the emoji - complete with grey hair and wrinkles

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "Love it! So creative and fun! Also love the product," while another wrote: "I was super excited to know your Halloween costume this year! And you absolutely nailed it." A third added: "This is amazing!"

MORE: Jennifer Garner forced to defend herself following weight comment

SEE: Jennifer Garner impresses fans with glimpse inside home gym in LA

Jennifer is a huge fan of both dressing up and Halloween, and also shared a sweet throwback photo of herself dressed up as a clow to go trick or treating as a child.

The star's fans were quick to observe just how much she looked like her oldest daughter, Violet, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 actress is no stranger to dressing up

Jennifer and Ben are also parents to daughter Seraphina and son Samuel, who split their time between their parents.

Jennifer is incredibly private about her family life but recently opened up about her kids returning to school after the summer holidays during an interview on the Dear Media podcast Raising Good Humans with Dr. Aliza Pressman.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy rumours with impressive comeback

The star's daughter Violet was about to make the move to high school, and Jennifer spoke about supporting her daughter during these uncertain times.

Jennifer is a doting mum to three children

"I have one starting high school and of course for her she's in a really, she's taking an incredibly tough load of classes. "And I just want to support that for her," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.