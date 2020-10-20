Jennifer Garner wears high-waisted joggers and turtleneck - and fans love her for it The actress is a mum-of-three

Jennifer Garner isn’t always red carpet ready and she proved that to fans by sharing an epic throwback photo on Instagram.

The Peppermint star, 48, wore high-waisted jogging bottoms, a turtleneck, and a flannel shirt tucked in for the picture she posted last year to wish her friend, Maika Monroe, a happy birthday.

Jennifer was posing up a storm in her casual attire inside a hospital room where a patient even photobombed her.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner thrills fans with brutally honest account of morning makeover

The actress had no problem sharing the photo with her fans who absolutely loved her down-to-earth approach to social media.

"Thank you for being the celebrity who doesn't post sexy selfies," wrote one, while another said: "Work it Jen, work it!"

The throwback photo is by far the last Jennifer has since posted as she regularly delights her followers by sharing childhood photos and silly selfies.

Jennifer shared the funny photo

Jennifer - who has three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck - is all about giving her fans a giggle and gave them plenty of entertainment via Instagram over the COVID-19 lockdown.

Despite being busy homeschooling her children and juggling her career, she managed to create her Pretend Cooking Show, build her own dunk tank and even harvest sunflowers seeds - albeit with disastrous results.

Jennifer stuns on the red carpet

She also let fans in on her brutally honest morning makeover routine which left her fans in hysterics.

Jennifer appeared makeup-free in the video in which she revealed: "I have to be glam in about, I don't know, 30 seconds and I have a ways to go."

In true Jennifer Garner style, she managed to make it happen - and there wasn't a glam squad in sight.

