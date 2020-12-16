Nicole Kidman reveals new look and divides fans The actress has two children with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman switched Hollywood glamour for country cool in a recent Instagram post and fans went wild for the makeover.

The Bombshell actress, 53, straightened her trademark curly hair, threw on a backward baseball cap, and ditched her heels for knee-high cowboy boots, prompting her followers to bombard her with their first impressions.

Nicole looked pensive in the photo and captioned it: "What do you think I’m thinking in this photo?"

One fan responded: "I should really turn this cap around. What was I thinking?" while another wrote: "How blessed you are and how comfy those awesome boots are."

While some loved her look - especially the boots - others couldn’t quite get used to it.

One person who is sure to adore her snapshot is her doting husband, Keith Urban, 52.

The pair have been married since 2006 and Keith recently opened up about his wife during an interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast.

He said: "She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road."

Keith has previously credited Nicole for helping him to get sober to save their marriage.

He added: "It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot."

Nicole and Keith have two children together, Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, and the Hours actress revealed to HELLO! what life during the COVID-19 lockdown has been like.

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said. "Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Not to say she hasn’t enjoyed it though. "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me."

