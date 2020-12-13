Nicole Kidman wows with bold makeup and chic updo in latest post Keith Urban's wife has been busy promoting her new film, The Prom

Nicole Kidman often changes her appearance for her roles, from Virginia Woolf in The Hours to Grace Fraser in The Undoing.

And most recently, the award-winning actress has been wowing fans with her bold makeup and chic updo as alter-ego Angie Dickinson in The Prom.

Nicole delighted fans over the weekend after sharing photos from the star-studded film, where her character is pictured in a green sequin dress, with her hair styled straight in a chignon, rocking bright blue eyeshadow.

The mother-of-four stars alongside Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep and James Corden in the musical comedy.

It's been an incredible time for Nicole, who recently spent time in Belfast filming The Northman.

Prior to that the actress was working on her upcoming Hulu show, Nine Perfect Strangers, in Australia, where she has been staying with her family since the summer.

Nicole Kidman looked stunning with a bold makeup look and chic updo

The Undoing star, along with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith, have been enjoying their time Down Under, where they are close to Nicole's family.

They have an incredible farmhouse in New South Wales, complete with 111 acres of land.

The actress plays Angie Dickinson in The Prom

Nicole recently opened up about how being in Australia meant that she had extra help with childcare for Sunday and Faith, and revealed that her children were getting to spend quality time with their grandmother, aunt and cousins.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been staying in Australia for the past few months

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

