Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photo with Keith Urban to mark special occasion The Big Little Lies star is in Australia with the country singer and their two daughters

Nicole Kidman is such a proud wife! The Big Little Lies star threw her support behind husband Keith Urban over the weekend following the release of his latest single, Tumbleweed.

Taking to Instagram, The Others actress shared a black-and-white loved-up photo of herself sitting on a bench with her husband, hand-in-hand. "Two tumbleweeds are better than one. Check out Keith's new song at the link in the bio," she wrote in the caption.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside their home in Australia

Nicole's followers were quick to react to the sweet post, including Jennifer Aniston, who was one of the first to like it.

Many also commented on the photo, with one writing: "I love the way you support each other," while another wrote: "The best couple in the world! I love you so much." A third added: "You two are such a cute couple. Wishing you the best."

Keith's album, The Speed of Now Part 1, is out on 18 September. The country singer has been busy promoting his new songs while out in Australia, where the family are currently staying so that Nicole can work on her upcoming Hulu show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nicole Kidman showed her support for Keith Urban with a loved-up photo

Keith has been sharing details of his album over the past few weeks, and recently revealed that there are 16 tracks in total, including Superman, Forever, and Tumbleweed.

The award-winning singer had previously shared the inspiration behind his album's title, The Speed of Now Part 1, in a video posted on his YouTube channel in May.

Nicole and Keith are currently in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic

He said: "In October 2019, this title came to me: The Speed of Now. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time. But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant."

Nicole with daughters Faith and Sunday

Nicole and Keith have been balancing their busy work schedules with homeschooling their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hours star recently opened up about their experience in lockdown during an interview in HELLO! magazine. "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

