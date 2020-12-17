Loading the player...

Meet the Community of the Year winners at HELLO!'s Star Women Awards Congratulations to the WellChild nurses

HELLO!'s Star Women Awards took place on Thursday 17 December in a virtual ceremony hosted by Kate Silverton. The second award of the night was Community of the Year, which went to the nurses at WellChild charity, of which Prince Harry is patron. Watch the video above to find out more about our well-deserving winners.

The national charity, which counts Prince Harry as its royal patron, offers wide-ranging support to sick children. Its nurses offer both care and support to children with challenging health needs alongside practical, emotional and financial support to their families. The children they look after can often suffer from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and the nurses ensure they are able to live the best possible quality of life they can.

As well as ongoing care, they can also provide respite relief and can train teachers and staff in the best way to look after the child, in addition to working with other agencies to provide the best all-round support. Last year, WellChild Nurses supported 2,154 children, young people and families.

Our Star Women winners were each presented with a luxurious goodie bag worth over £400, which included a £150 voucher to spend at Childrensalon, a mini Kensington handbag by Kurt Geiger, a candle by Candalia, a bottle of No2 Wildflower Gin by Cotswolds Distillery and a Verbena Festive Bauble by L'Occitane.