Meet the Star Mum winner at HELLO!'s Star Women Awards Congratulations to Soraya Kelly

HELLO!'s Star Women Awards took place on Thursday 17 December in a virtual ceremony hosted by Kate Silverton. The penultimate award of the night was Star Mum in association with Childrensalon, which was voted for by HELLO! readers and was presented to Soraya Kelly. Watch the video above to find out more about our well-deserving winner.

Soraya overcame a tough upbringing to dedicate herself to underprivileged children and steer them away from drugs and violence. Building on her own experience, she created charity The Gloves Are On, which runs several different projects to help young people in the area where she lives, covering Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

The Gloves Are On's key aim is to provide a range of opportunities, education and support to children, young adults and their families to help them through issues such as mental health, school and exam pressure, crime, bereavement, personal development and self-confidence.

Soraya is also involved in promoting early detection of cancer after being diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, and works in the child protection and community settings areas.

"Receiving this award means the world to me, I was so thrilled when I found out," Soraya said. "Perhaps more importantly, though, I am hoping it will give me the platform to make so much more of a difference in the community. We really need to give these young people a voice, so they can be heard."

