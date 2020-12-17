Loading the player...

Meet the Fashion Game Changer winner at HELLO!'s Star Women Awards Congratulations to Ikram Abdi Omar

HELLO!'s Star Women Awards took place on Thursday 17 December in a virtual ceremony hosted by Kate Silverton. The fourth award of the night was Fashion Game Changer in association with Childrensalon, which was voted for by HELLO! Fashion readers and was presented to model Ikram Abdi Omar. Watch the video above to find out more about our well-deserving winner.

A worthy winner, Ikram is a girl of many talents: she studied a degree in biomedical science at university, has her own YouTube channel and is an international model with campaigns for the likes of Burberry under her belt. She made fashion history when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Arabia with fellow hijab-wearing models Halima Aden and Amina Adan - a first for Vogue and a groundbreaking step for diversity. She also appeared on the cover of HELLO! Fashion earlier this year.

Our Star Women winners were each presented with a luxurious goodie bag worth over £400, which included a £150 voucher to spend at Childrensalon, a mini Kensington handbag by Kurt Geiger, a candle by Candalia, a bottle of No2 Wildflower Gin by Cotswolds Distillery and a Verbena Festive Bauble by L'Occitane.