Kate Garraway reveals new Christmas traditions as she wins Inspiration of the Year Award The star has opened up about how she is spending the season with her two kids

Kate Garraway has opened up to HELLO! about her family's Christmas plans, revealing that she and her children, Darcey, 14, and Bill, 11, are starting new traditions as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Speaking to the publication after being named Inspiration of the Year at HELLO!'s yearly Star Women Awards, the Good Morning Britain presenter confessed that the thought of Christmas was "tough" before explaining why they were changing their routine this year.

"I'm lucky that Derek is still with us, and that we still have hope for next year, but it is quite hard to know how to really plan because we had very specific traditions that we would always go to Derek's family on Christmas Eve, we would go to church, we would be with his family on Christmas Day and then come back to my family and I don't think any of that will be possible because we need to stay close to Derek and the hospital," she explained.

"I've been trying to talk to the children about sort of forming new traditions. I think we are going to try to have a 'Christmas Season' and accept that the day is going to be different, and so we will try and do lots of little things and sort of have a 'Christmas Season'.

"We've already watched Nativity, key moment, and I've already had a mince pie, so we are starting earlier this year."

As for Christmas Day, the Smooth Radio star added: "I don't know what will be happening on the day, yet, but we'll try and be as grateful as we can and make the best of it as we can."

The mother-of-two has also revealed her Christmas present dilemma after her daughter Darcey asked her for a dog.

"What they want, is us to be together and to be fine…[but] Darcey would like a dog, a large dog," she confessed, before adding: "I feel like… maybe this is not the moment to take on that. And I wouldn't get a dog on Christmas Day, I don't think it's the right time to introduce a new pet, so I don't know… Bill is obsessed with Lego so, I'm sure some Lego will be involved somewhere."