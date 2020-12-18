Kate Garraway reveals concern over daughter Darcey's Christmas wish The presenter has been named HELLO!'s Inspiration of the Year

Kate Garraway is facing a difficult Christmas, her first without husband Derek Draper, who has remained in hospital since March after contracting COVID-19.

And while the star is worried about Christmas Day itself, recently revealing that she wants to "avoid" being alone with the kids as it will "make Derek's absence feel huge," she has admitted she is also torn about one of her daughter Darcey's Christmas requests.

Speaking to HELLO! after being named Inspiration of the Year at our annual Star Women Awards on Thursday, Kate admitted: "What [the kids] want is us to be together and to be fine…[but] Darcey would like a dog, a large dog."

Sharing her concerns, she added: "I feel like... maybe this is not the moment to take on that. And I wouldn't get a dog on Christmas Day, I don't think it's the right time to introduce a new pet, so I don't know..."

Derek with his two children, Darcey and Bill

Thankfully, Kate has it easier with her 11-year-old son.

"Bill is obsessed with Lego so, I'm sure some Lego will be involved somewhere," she told HELLO!

The Smooth Radio presenter also opened up about the family's new Christmas routine.

"I'm lucky that Derek is still with us, and that we still have hope for next year, but it is quite hard to know how to really plan because we had very specific traditions that we would always go to Derek's family on Christmas Eve, we would go to church, we would be with his family on Christmas Day and then come back to my family and I don't think any of that will be possible because we need to stay close to Derek and the hospital," she explained.

Kate has won the Inspiration of the Year Award

"I've been trying to talk to the children about sort of forming new traditions. I think we are going to try to have a 'Christmas Season' and accept that the day is going to be different, and so we will try and do lots of little things and sort of have a 'Christmas Season'.

"We've already watched Nativity, key moment, and I've already had a mince pie, so we are starting earlier this year."