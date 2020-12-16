Katie Holmes and Suri have the most stylish Christmas decorations inside their NY home The Dawson's Creek star shares daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is incredibly private when it comes to her personal life, but the Dawson's Creek star recently shared a rare glimpse inside her home.

MORE: Katie Holmes is unrecognisable with a fringe in stunning throwback photo

As excepted, the mother-of-one has impeccable interior taste, and what's more, it looks like her and daughter Suri Cruise have decorated it beautifully for the holidays.

Taking to Instagram, Katie shared a photo of herself sitting in her living room, which was decorated with green garlands artistically arranged around the furnishings.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

In the photo, the actress was pictured sitting on an orange leather sofa, and behind her a decorative tree could be seen.

MORE: Inside Katie Holmes' lavish home with daughter Suri

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri during lockdown

Other stylish features included red-and-white curtains and a modern white side table.

Katie Holmes' home has lots of festive decorations

In the caption of the photo, Katie opened up about her favourite things to do in the holiday season, as she promoted Meiomi Wine, who are donating some of their profits to charity over the festive season.

She wrote: "This holiday season may be one like no other, but that won’t stop me from carrying on my favorite traditions at home.

MORE: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri

READ: Everything you need to know about Katie Holmes' date

"Decorating cupcakes, listening to my favorite holiday music, and opening a (much needed!) bottle of @MeiomiWines Pinot Noir.

"Even better, Meiomi is donating to organizations supporting those affected by California wildfires this year, so I feel good about gifting a bottle to my loved ones. #MyMeiomi #MeiomiPartner For21+."

The Dawson's Creek star lives in New York with daughter Suri

Katie and daughter Suri live in New York, where they spent the majority of the lockdown.

READ: Katie Holmes showcases impressive yoga moves on the beach

During the pandemic, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and the actress previously shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

Katie and daughter Suri had fun with tie-dye during lockdown

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday.

Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.