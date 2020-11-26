Katie Holmes looks unrecognisable with a fringe in throwback Thanksgiving post The Dawson's Creek star is a doting mum to teenage daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes has been sporting the same hairstyle for the past few years, but to mark Thanksgiving on Thursday, she took fans on a trip down memory lane – revealing quite a different look!

MORE: Inside Katie Holmes' lavish home with daughter Suri

The Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with the cast of Pieces of April standing around the dinner table at Thanksgiving.

In the picture, Katie, who played the role of April Burns in the 2003 film, had her character's trademark fringe and pigtails.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katie Holmes makes hilarious faux pas during interview

What's more, the younger Katie looked just like her teenage daughter Suri Cruise.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare video of daughter Suri during lockdown

MORE: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri

In the caption, the mother-of-one wrote: "I always think of filming PIECES OF APRIL this time of year... it was such a blessing to work with such a beautiful cast and crew. Happy thanksgiving!!!!!"

Katie Holmes shared a throwback photo from Pieces of April to mark Thanksgiving

Fans were quick to comment on the nostalgic post, with one writing: "I watch this movie every year around Thanksgiving! Such a touching and great movie," while another wrote: "This is the best Thanksgiving movie ever." A third added: "This film is a Thanksgiving tradition in our house."

READ: Everything you need to know about Katie Holmes' date

Katie will be celebrating Thanksgiving with daughter Suri at their home in New York, where they have spent the majority of the pandemic.

Katie with daughter Suri Cruise

It's also likely they may go to Ohio, where Katie grew up, to spend the weekend with the star's family. Her parents and sibling are still based in Ohio, and the star often goes back to visit them.

READ: Katie Holmes showcases impressive yoga moves on the beach

The mother-daughter duo have been finding creative ways to keep entertained over the past few months, and the actress previously shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

Katie and Suri celebrated the teen's birthday earlier in the lockdown

Back in April, meanwhile, they celebrated Suri's 14th birthday.

Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.