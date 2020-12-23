Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife pictured kissing new man! PHOTOS The pair were seen locking lips in Mexico

It seems Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife is ready to move on.

Following the news that Elena Samodanova has filed for divorce from the Dancing With The Stars pro, she has been spotted locking lips with a new man.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: Everyone who has been hit by the Strictly Curse

Elena was photographed kissing a man identified as DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin, according to Page Six.

A representative for Gleb told HELLO! magazine: "It is very convenient that hours after Elena was caught out kissing another man on a beach in Cabo that she has now decided to announce she has filed for divorce."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gleb Savchenko celebrates his birthday with his daughters

Gleb and Elena were married in 2006 and share two daughters together: Olivia, ten, and Zlata, three. Their split has been far from amicable.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

Elena publicly accused her husband of "ongoing infidelity" and a "recent inappropriate relationship" following their split announcement last month – something Gleb strenuously denied.

He told HELLO!: "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed.

Elena Samodanova has been photographed kissing a new man

"My relationship with [DWTS partner] Chrishell [Stause] was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.

MORE: Strictly's Gleb Savchenko responds to wife's claims of "multiple affairs"

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Gleb and Elena share two daughters together

In a recent Instagram Live video, Elena spoke about dating before being officially divorced.

The Russian dancer said: "If you're not divorced, that's inappropriate. In my culture, you should wait until all the papers are finalised and then you [are] officially allowed to have open relationship. But every culture is different so it seems like in America, it's like very open to anything."

Describing herself as "old school," Elena continued, "Also, in my country, it's like shameless if a woman - a single woman - date a married guy. It's kind of prohibited.

"Until the guy is officially divorced, no one really wants to date him or go out [with him] so other people would know, especially if it's a public person."

Read more HELLO! US stories here