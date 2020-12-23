Dancing with the Stars' Gleb Savchenko's wife files for divorce following explosive claims The couple are parents to two children

Gleb Savchenko and his estranged wife Elena Samodanova are set to divorce after 14 years of marriage. Elena, 36, has submitted paperwork to end her marriage to the Dancing With The Stars pro, according to TMZ.

The former couple announced their split last month, and a short time later Elena accused her spouse of "ongoing infidelity" and of having "a recent inappropriate relationship".

She told People magazine: "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough.

"Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," she continued.

Gleb Savchenko and Elena were married in 2006

"Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

While she did not name anyone in her accusations, Gleb's 2020 DWTS partner Chrishell Stause publicly denied she was romantically involved with the dancer.

In response to Elena's comments, 37-year-old Gleb issued a statement to HELLO!, saying: "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumours go unaddressed.

The Dancing With The Stars pro with daughters Olivia and Zlata

"My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split.

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Gleb and Elena married in 2006, and share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, three.

