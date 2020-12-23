Strictly stars comfort Janette Manrara after she reveals her heart is 'broken' The star was due to fly out to Miami on Wednesday

Strictly stars such as Tess Daly and Gemma Atkinson have comforted Janette Manrara after the professional dancer revealed that she would not be traveling home to Miami as scheduled, due to the new Tier 4 restrictions.

Taking to Instagram, alongside a black and white picture of her parents and siblings, she wrote: "Today I was meant to be traveling home, but due to this worldwide pandemic, we'll be spending Christmas apart this year. My heart is absolutely broken. I cannot express how much I miss my family back home!

"However, I know so many around the world are also feeling heartbroken and perhaps in much tougher situations. Today I picked out my daily inspirational quote and it was 'Your life is one big adventure'. Adventures have ups and downs, but always have a happy ending."

The 37-year-old ended her sad post by sending a special message to her family and those experiencing the same sorrow.

"Let's find ways to make this tough season have glimpses of beautiful little 'ups'! To my family at home...it will only mean that the hugs will be even BIGGER when we do see each other. And to everyone who is finding it tough this holiday season, my heart is with you always," she wrote.

Strictly presenter Tess Daly was quick to offer her sympathies, writing: "Oh honey so sorry," whilst Gemma Atkinson, who recently reunited with Gorka Marquez after 78 days apart, added: "So sorry for you all."

Caroline Quentin, who took part in this year's series alongside Johannes Radebe, said: "Oh my dear , I’m so sorry. Much love C x."