Kelly Ripa shares shirtless photo of Mark Consuelos in the bathroom - and it's epic They are thrilled to be living under one roof again

Kelly Ripa can now cosy up to her husband, Mark Consuelos, wherever and whenever she wishes!

The couple were recently reunited after several months apart while Mark, 49, filmed Riverdale in Canada and Kelly, 50, stayed in New York.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's bikini photo divides fans

Now though, she never has to worry about being away from him again because she has had a photo of him made into a pillow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares sneak peek inside surprisingly minimalist bedroom

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host delighted fans when she revealed she's got a cushion with a photo of him sunbathing in the pool, emblazoned on its cover.

In her Instagram Stories, Kelly thanked Vista Print for the interesting piece of home decor and panned around her bathroom where Mark - as a pillow - had been placed on a chair.

It's a brave move from Kelly, since her teenage daughter, Lola, 19, berated her for sharing hot images of her dad over the summer.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's stunning beach photo with Mark Consuelos is couple's goals

SEE: Kelly Ripa's Hamptons home looks like a holiday villa

Kelly shared the photo of her new pillow on Instagram

The mother-daughter duo had a funny exchange during a video for People TV in which they interviewed each other.

Kelly admitted Lola doesn’t approve of the "thirst trap" images she shares of her husband of 22 years and she quickly quipped back: "That’s disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

READ: Kelly Ripa's NY townhouse has incredible detail close to her heart

MORE: Kelly Ripa has 'nightmare' with bold new outfit

Kelly and Mark love a PDA

It’s not the first time Lola has called out her parents for their PDA. Kelly shared an image of herself lifting up the front of her ballgown at the Oscars, with producer Albert Bianchini posing underneath it.

Mark commented: "Been there," to which their only daughter simply wrote: "Absolutely repulsive."

The family - including Kelly and Mark's sons, Joaquin, 17, and Michael, 23 - are known for their fun banter and we are sure they'll delight in Kelly's most recent purchase!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.